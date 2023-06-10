Keshi’s Decision To Give Me Responsibility In Eagles, The Turnaround Of My Career – Onazi

What prompted the idea of the Onazi Ogenyi Football Clinic? It is very important for me to bring out this scouting clinic, I believe in the young ones, I believe in building the younger ones to be greater than us, and it has been my earnest desire to always have this scouting clinic so that we can start from scratch. I know I am still playing and have a long time to play as well, I think it is good that we start now, so that there will be a platform and standard so that they will be able to achieve their aims in the future, I was not given this kind of opportunity and I understand how it is.

There are a lot of talented players, I know how it is, and that is why I decided to start now so that we can be able to get these young players. I did all I can to meet with a lot of people including scouts so that we can bring a lot of young people from the street, they need to exhibit their talents so that the world will know them. This is an open camp, what is the basis for selecting players? There is registration for players who want to participate in the tournament, we have clubs and individual players if I make it like a club, we might miss out on some players who do not have clubs, that is why it is open for players to also register, we can then group them as a team and play together, if we strictly put it on the club, we might not be able to pick the talents.

What are the specific things you are going to do for them after this event? I have contacted my clubs and others in Europe, and some of them are giving us the opportunity to bring some of these players for trial, some based on trust, ask us to bring some of these players and we can sign them. Right now, we are trying to see some of those clubs that are able to meet up with criteria, as you see Paul Aigbogun, the technical director of Super Eagles is here, we have a team and we put our heads together to select some of these players, everything we are doing here is free, we didn’t ask anybody to pay a dime, but we have sponsors from Union Bank and other companies, including individuals that are willing to support what we are doing here.

Nigeria has always been doing fantastically well in youth competitions, you were also part of it at the U-17 level before you actually won the Nation’s Cup with the senior national team. Are you actually impressed with what you are seeing with age-grade competitions, we just crashed out of U20 World Cup? I was part of the U17 that played in this country and U20 as well, we have always been doing well in the youth tournaments, we just need more concentration, and by concentration I mean from the government and federation on this younger team, I discovered that it is only when the team is doing well, probably getting to the semifinals of competitions, that is when they will concentrate on them, it has to start from the beginning, in my own view.

If we encourage our teams to start from the beginning like this, I think we will do well, I believe Nigeria is supposed to be one of the top three teams in the world in youth tournaments and we have too many talents that I can compare our teams to Brazils, I have been following the U20, and we are doing very well, we just made some careless move that cost us the World Cup; these are some of the things we need to work on.

You were at the venue of the ongoing Nigeria League Super Six last weekend, what is your assessment of the Nigerian League? I was really impressed with the Super Six, it can be compared to the Champions League setting for us in Nigeria and it is very competitive.

I saw a lot of improvements in our league and our players are doing very well. What is your assessment of the current Super Eagles? Nigeria has too many talents to excel in this present Super Eagles and the coach attested to that; the problem the coach is having is how and when to use these players because once talents are many, there is always an issue of who and who to use at a particular match, but the team needs serious leaders to lead because there are so many young players and every team needs a leader and experienced ones as well; they should be not too old and too young, they have to be mixed, I believe the coach knows the right thing to do.

Nigeria is a super team, just like Brazil’s team in the World Cup, the ones on the bench can make the first 11 but they crashed out, that is the same quality we have. We have not had many home-based players in the national team, with what you are seeing from Super Six, do you think they are good enough to make the Super Eagles? In 2013, you won the Nation’s Cup with six based home players, do you think the players we are seeing in Super Six can make the senior national team?

Of course, as far as I am concerned, football is all about opportunities, and if we are given opportunities, we make good use of them, fortunately, we had a coach who had eyes on the local league and knew some of these players and brought them to his squad. Late Stephen Keshi also knew how to use these players, we used about three or four of them, Sunday Mbah, Godfrey Oboabona and so on. I think the new coach is also putting his eyes on the players in the local leagues, he is trying his best, and it is not going to be easy to gain the trust.

You were a key part of the squad that won the 2013 Nation’s Cup ;I am sure you will still be relishing the moment…. This is something that we didn’t just win, we did almost 13 years ago; it is not something that I will forget so soon, this is an amazing experience for me, it is the best thing one can win for his country in Africa, there are so many great players in Nigeria that didn’t win this trophy, I can never forget about it even if I have to make a tattoo for it.

The first night that you won the trophy, how was the feeling for you, what was going through your mind when you woke up the next day? A lot was going through my mind, I didn’t realise how massive it was until we actually came back to Nigeria, the whole of Nigeria was at the airport waiting for us, and that was when I realised the magnitude of what we had done, for that day, I made the decision that anytime I am asked to come to play, that I would always give my best because the passion and joy I saw that day was overwhelming.

That day would never leave my memory. You didn’t go to that tournament as one of the key components of that squad but you ended up being one of the best players of that tournament, were you actually looking for such a turnaround when you were preparing for the tournament? Of course, it was something I had in mind because there were a lot of established and experienced players that were my seniors. I was not expecting to get a lot of time to play but I told myself whenever the opportunity comes, I would grab it and when it came, I grabbed it, for me, football is my life.

What is the turnaround period for you as a player both at the national team and club? My turnaround was when I went for pre- season for my first team, to start the adventure of playing with my first team at Lazio. In the national team, It was when Coach Stephen Keshi called me and he wanted me to take responsibility for the team in a tournament, that was my turnaround, If the coach could give me responsibility at such a young age, that showed I had a lot more to offer. As the tournament went on, you actually became the mainstay of the midfield.

How did you grab that opportunity? As I said, it is something I had planned for and told myself It would be rare to get that opportunity, but If I have the opportunity, I would take it, the same goes for me in the club, there are a lot of big players, the coach told me he would give me the opportunity to play, every player needs an opportunity, players also need to realise once the opportunity comes, we should know how to grab it wisely.

Neymar said something two days ago about African players not showing enough commitment despite being talented, do you share that view too that an African country should have won the World Cup if there was to be enough commitment? There are a lot of factors that surround African players, we would need a lot of concentration, determination and not to be carried away. I think we are getting there, we are beginning to eliminate some of those factors, we have to be more business-minded, but we will get there. What is happening with Ogenyi Onazi?

I am good, I just finished the season in Bahrain, and in the next few weeks, I will sign a new deal which everyone will know about. Nigerians also know you with another talent, you were a good musician, do you still keep that part of you? It can never depart from me, because that is the only way I worship my God, I do that anytime and anywhere. Osimhen is one of the biggest players in the world at the moment, what is your advice for him?

Do you think he can actually go and play in top clubs like Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and the likes? Of course. We are close when I was in Italy, I tried to put him through some things at that time. He is a grown man, he knows what to do. My advice for him is to do what he wants to do, he is one of the best players we have in the world right now and the whole world is open for him.

My prayer for him is to keep moving on step- by-step, he has a lot of time, he has the age and he should make good use of it because opportunity comes but not always. What is a fond memory of the Late Keshi? He was a father and comedian, of course, he made us laugh a lot but when it was time for business, he didn’t joke with it and he encouraged us a lot. I missed him so much. May his soul rest in peace.