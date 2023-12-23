Keshi Was Like A Father to Us When We Won AFCON in 2013 –Gabriel Reuben

…Says Club Chairmen Problem Of Nigerian Football

Africa Cup of Nations 2013 winner, Reuben Gabriel, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said the Super Eagles players must be ready to play for themselves at the 2023 AFCON if they want to win the title in Cote D’Ivoire. Excerpts:

You are part of the team that won the AFCON in 2013, 10 years later, how do you feel?

It was my first time to experience AFCON with Nigeria but we thank God. The way it went, nobody believed in us, but we the players believed in ourselves and with God everything became possible.

Nigeria struggled during the group stage in South Africa, when paired with Didier Drogba-led Cote D’Ivoire, what gave the Super Eagles the motivation to win?

It was about the mindset of the players. When people don’t believe in you and you decide to believe in yourself. You don’t need people and you need to believe in yourself first so that you can achieve what you want. That was all the motivation we needed. We are like the stones rejected by the builder that later become the cornerstone.

What was the relationship between you and the late Stephen Keshi?

Keshi was a father to the players because he used to encourage the players and give them confidence to play. Normally, he will call us before others. I wish he was still alive. With him, I think Nigerian football would be better than what it is at the moment.

What are the chances of the Super Eagles going to the 2024 AFCON?

I think we have a team that can make it but it’s just about the mindset. Football is about you believing that you are not representing yourself but your fatherland. The players need to go all out to give their best so that they can make their fatherland proud.

You went to the 2014 World Cup, how difficult was it losing out to France in the second round?

It was a sad day for us. That is football. Sometimes you win, draw or lose. Before you reach that level I think we went there to win but lost unfortunately.

How true is the story that the players had issues with the federation on the eve of the game against France?

No, I don’t believe that. We didn’t have any issues with the officials or thinking of boycotting the match.

What about issues of money before the game?

It was about our bonuses. But before the game they settled all the bonuses.

What are you into now?

I’m still playing. I played last in Saudi Arabia. I’m just recovering from injury that’s why I am still at home, but back to my feet now and I will soon return to active football.

How do you feel struggling with injuries often in your career?

I thank God for everything that he blessed me with through football. Sometimes we have different challenges in football and we need to take it in good faith. Injuries have been my own but I still thank God for life.

You played for so long in the domestic league, what is your view about the NPFL today?

We need to improve our league because if you watch the league now the game is not flowing like before. The boys don’t have confidence or the coaches don’t have confidence in the boys. I don’t really know. When you watch our premier league there is no difference with NNL because they are playing the same game. In the premier league, the players need to have confidence to play.

It’s not about getting the goals but to make the team okay, everybody needs to have confidence to play football. Imagine the league is all about the defence taking the ball and kicking it to the second half of the field and it will soon come back again to the defenders. The English Premier League, they kick the ball and play and the players’ confidence is high. Our league is different.

Your former club, Kano Pillars, is struggling at the moment after returning from relegation, what do you think is wrong?

I think Kano Pillars have financial problems now. I don’t know what other problem they are having. Before, if you wanted to count three clubs in Nigeria, you would count them but now, I don’t think we are in good condition.

We have clubs like Remo Stars and Doma United, two private clubs, do you think that’s the way to go?

I don’t think a private club can rule in Nigeria. The chairmen of the clubs are the problem of the league and not just about private or government clubs. The government will decide to give allocations for the club and nothing comes back and you’re expecting them to do the same and nothing coming back to their account, they won’t give anymore. The clubs can’t tell me that in a season, they don’t sell one or two players, because you need to give the sponsors confidence so that next season they can provide all the facilities that the club needs.

Are you saying the government clubs are the problem?

Government must do something and the chairmen of the clubs need to do something. The government for me continues to invest in the clubs and they also need something in return. If they give money this season and they run the club after the season the government will need returns, but they don’t have it and they expect the government next year to give them another allocation for the club. It can’t be possible. That is the problem we have in the Nigerian league. I remember before I left Kano Pillars when the governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, came he said he had no business with football and we stayed for three months with no salary.

Before I travelled out, they brought my clearance and they paid him. It’s like they paid 10 million to him and he was so happy. He asked them how they are doing and that they need to sell all the players and give him money. Before you know it, he put them in government salary list, and they were paid like government workers. He also bought them a new bus, if you don’t give the government returns, then they (government) won’t be interested.