Keshi Memorial U-17 Fiesta: Popo, Nieketien, Etemike blast NFF over neglect of ex-Internationals

Former Nigerian Internationals, Austin Popo, Peter Nieketien and Kevin Etemike, have expressed dismay over the way and manner Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) big weights have paid deaf ears to the plights of most Nigerian former football legends that have in the past put Nigeria’s name in world football calendar. Speaking to our reporter during the finals of the 6th edition of late Stephen Okechukwu Keshi memorial U-17 football tournament in Benin-City, the trio expressed shock over the dwindling nature of Nigeria football and why upcoming footballers are reluctant in serving their father land following past experiences of former Nigerian players, who have laid down their lives serving Nigeria and at the end gets nothing to show for it.

Popo, who is the secretary of the Nigerian Players Union as well as the secretary, BoT, Stephen Keshi Football and Vocational Training Centre, said: “We are gathered here to witness the 6th edition of Late Stephen Okechukwu Keshi U-17 memorial Football Tournament played yearly to remember our late football legend. “Keshi’s role in Nigerian football cannot be ignored. We are talking about Stephen Keshi here, If it were to be one individual in one government circle, this Stadium would have been filled to capacity. “I personally went to Abuja, to see the NFF president, Ibrahim Musa Gusau. He is my very good friend, I invited him, and he is supposed to be the guest of honour. “I also invited the National Sports Commission Boss, Shehu Dikko. There is nothing wrong in honouring a great football legend like Keshi. “I met with some Super Eagles players of the 2013 Nations Cup squad, they promised to reach out to us but till date we haven’t heard from them. “I hope they keep to their promises. So, it’s a great challenge for us putting this together.” Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Kevin Etemike, also said: “It’s an honour to be here (Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, for the finals.

“We have been seeing some improvements compared to what was obtainable in the past. “What we have been doing to sustain the tournament is individual contributions, no corporate sponsorship from anywhere. “We have written to the NFF, trying to get their approval, but there has been no response from them. “Two years ago, we had a little contribution from the Edo State government. Also when we held the tournament in Delta State, the Delta State government took care of everything. “What has kept us going, not minding the financial setback, is the spirit of Stephen Keshi, a legend in Nigeria. “What has been giving us the strength is because there’s a passion that the ‘big boss’ lives on. We try to make sure that the programme does not die. “So, it’s a passion and love for what Keshi has given to this country that has kept us going. None of his team mates has come out to say ‘let’s support you for this programme.’ “One person, who is not even his team mate, who has shown interest, is Tijani Babangida.

Troost Ekong, the Super Eagles Captain, has also shown interest in the programme, as has Ahmed Musa. “We met them before this tournament. Though they made promises but have yet to fulfill them.” In his contribution, Nieketien advised Eagles coaches/handlers not to succumb to age cheating as it will have a negative effect on their players in the long run causing them to decline in performance at the age they’re supposed to peak. In the final match of the tournament, Worshippers FC defeated Dynamo Sports Club by 4–2 on penalties after the match ended in a scoreless draw. In the third place match, Flight FC of Gboko defeated Dynamo Academica of Benin by 11 goals to 10 through penalty kicks after the two teams ended the 90 minutes duration of the match in a 1–1 draw. An elated Akighir Terkimbi Johnson, Coach of the Flight FC, Gboko, expressed his excitement at the performance of his players, who lost in the final of the 2020 edition of the tournament with a promise that they still have more surprises to spring in the future.

