Kerojet Commissions ICT Centre In Lagos To Power Nigeria’s Digital Future

I n a landmark event underscoring its commitment to national development and grassroots empowerment, Kerojet Services Limited, Nigeria’s leading indigenous supplier of Jet A1 aviation fuel, has commissioned a state-of-the-art ICT Center for the Ipaja community, officially named “NASFAT Youth Information Tech Center (NASYITEC).”

Executed through the company’s philanthropic arm, The Pillar’s Dream Living Foundation, the project marks a significant step toward bridging the digital divide for local youths and strengthening Nigeria’s economy. Founded in 2016, Kerojet Services Limited has rapidly expanded its operations across the country, with aviation fueling stations now active in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Jos, Port Harcourt, Kebbi, Kaduna, Yola, Sokoto, and Maiduguri.

The company’s reach extends beyond national borders, fueling both domestic and international airlines and reinforcing Nigeria’s aviation sector as a competitive player on the global stage. “We believe true progress is measured not just by business growth, but by the impact we make in people’s lives,” Managing Director of Kerojet Services Limited, Mr. Femi Balogun, said.

He added: “Commissioning this ICT Center is about unlocking possibilities for the youth of Ipaja, helping them gain skills, access opportunities, and dream bigger. Our expansion across Nigeria and into the international aviation market has given us a platform, and we’re determined to use it to empower communities wherever we operate.”

“At Kerojet, our business philosophy is grounded in both innovation and integrity. Our fueling stations in ten strategic Nigerian cities are more than just assets; they’re touchpoints for creating value, jobs, and technical excellence across the country. “As we extend our services to the international aviation industry, we’re focused on setting industry benchmarks for safety, reliability, and operational efficiency.

We see every market we enter as a chance to raise standards, not only for our clients, but for the communities that host us. That’s why investments like this ICT Center matter: we want to fuel progress at every level, from tarmacs to classrooms.” Commending the initiative, Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Olaniyan Michael, stated: “This is the kind of public-private partnership Lagos State champions.

By investing in technology and skills, Kerojet is investing in the future of our youth and our economy. We encourage more industry leaders to emulate this approach. “Investment in technology and innovative ideas remains the most powerful driver for Nigeria’s advancement.

When businesses like Kerojet step up to provide access to tools and training, we see a ripple effect that transforms the business landscape, unlocking new opportunities, making our economy more competitive, and placing Nigeria firmly on the map as a hub for innovation. The aviation industry itself is a prime example: it has thrived because of ongoing technological progress, from safety systems to digital operations.

Kerojet’s gesture is not only commendable; it is essential for building a future-ready nation.” Also commenting on the project, President of NASFAT, Ipaja Branch, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Ayodeji, expressed deep appreciation for Kerojet’s commitment. He said: “What we witness today is more than the gift of technology; it is the gift of hope and a future for our youth.

This ICT Center will be a beacon for our community, opening doors to knowledge and opportunity that were once out of reach. On behalf of NASFAT and the entire Ipaja community, we thank Kerojet Services Limited and Mr. Femi Balogun for this life-changing gesture.

“This partnership sets a new benchmark for how corporate organizations can work hand-in-hand with local communities. By empowering our young people with digital skills, we are not only preparing them for jobs of today, but for the challenges and innovations of tomorrow. This center will ignite ambitions, foster creativity, and build leaders.”