Kenyon Int’l Demonstrates Dedication To Young Talent Dev’t

Kenyon International West Africa Company Limited has reinforced its commitment to nurturing Africa’s next generation of energy professionals through its active participation in the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Africa Annual Student Congress (SAASC) 2025.

According to a statement on Tuesday, the event, held at the Dangote Business School, Bayero University, Kano, brought together top students from across the continent to discuss the future of energy and the skills needed to drive the industry forward.

The statement added that Kenyon International also sponsored exceptional students from Ghana, Tanzania, and Uganda, providing them access to high-quality learning and networking opportunities as part of its corporate social responsibility and talent development initiatives.

Notably, one of the sponsored students from Uganda excelled in the PetroBowl competition, earning a spot to represent Africa at the prestigious Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (ATCE) in Houston, Texas.

Chief Executive Officer of Kenyon International, Victor Ekpenyong, emphasized the company’s dedication to youth empowerment and sustainable industry growth.

“A brighter energy future is emerging, and we are dedicated to shaping it by driving change and ensuring energy is rightly valued and better utilized in Africa. At Kenyon, our investments extend beyond infrastructure—we invest in people, nurturing the minds and futures of Africa’s young professionals. We firmly believe that the growth and success of these young Africans will propel the continent’s energy industry forward.

“Through initiatives like our African Regional Student Scholarship, we remain determined to develop talent across the continent and contribute to quality education, ultimately shaping a more sustainable and prosperous energy sector,” Ekpenyong said.

The statement further highlighted that Kenyon International has consistently championed transformative change in the energy sector through its technical expertise and impactful CSR programs.

It added that the company’s African Regional Student Scholarship recognizes outstanding SPE Africa students for their academic excellence, leadership potential, and commitment to the oil and gas industry.

“Over the years, the company has empowered the next generation of innovators by offering scholarships to secondary school students.

“These scholarships particularly aim to support those pursuing education in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Focusing on these critical disciplines, the company seeks to nurture talent and foster a skilled workforce capable of driving Africa’s technological advancement and economic growth.”

The statement concluded stating: “Founded in 2012, Kenyon International West Africa specializes in wellhead and X-mas tree solutions, well-completion services, and other oilfield interventions.

“It strongly emphasizes safety, innovation, and quality. The company continues to expand its portfolio, offering services such as slick lines, e-lines, and coil tubing while maintaining its reputation as a trailblazer in Nigeria’s energy sector.”

