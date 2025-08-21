Kenyon International Unlocks Over 6,000bpd Of Oil

Chief Executive Officer of Kenyon International, Dr. Victor Ekpenyong, has announced that the company recently unlocked more than 6,000 barrels per day of oil from a previously inaccessible well.

He added that the indigenous oilfield service provider also deployed its proprietary Sleep Lock technology to stabilize a collapsing drill hole, marking another milestone in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“These achievements, birthed through collaborations, have positioned Kenyon as the primary point of contact for well emergencies, delivering solutions that save resources, reduce downtime, and strengthen national capacity,” Ekpenyong said in a statement on Thursday.

At the recently concluded Society for Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) 2025, Ekpenyong reaffirmed Kenyon’s commitment to leadership development, youth empowerment, collaboration, and innovation.

Speaking at the Africa Young Professionals (AYP) Workshop themed “Empowering Africa’s Young Energy Leaders,” he called for continental collaboration to drive innovation in the sector.

“Africa has the talent and the resources; what we need now is unity of purpose. We need to work as a team, with East Africans, South Africans, and Central Africans. When we collaborate, we empower ourselves to become the next generation of energy leaders,” he said.

The statement also noted that SPE International President, Olivier Houzé, addressed participants on the rising role of Generative AI in the energy industry, unveiling an SPEI-developed AI platform designed to equip young professionals with tools and resources to tackle technical and business challenges.

Kenyon International said it continues to invest in young talent through scholarship programs, technical workshops, and sponsorship of youth-led initiatives, underscoring its commitment to shaping Africa’s energy future.

Founded in 2012, Kenyon International specialises in well intervention, completion, and control solutions. With a proven record in restoring production and stabilising collapsing wells, the company is recognised as a trusted first responder for well emergencies in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers is a nonprofit professional organisation with more than 132,000 members in 146 countries, focused on advancing knowledge and technology in oil and gas exploration, development, and production.