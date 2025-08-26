Kenyon International Unlocks Over 6,000bpd Of Oil

Chief Executive Officer, Kenyon International, Dr. Victor Ekpenyong, has said that the company recently recorded success in unlocking over 6,000 barrels per day of oil from a previously inaccessible well. He also said the leading service provider in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry achieved another feat by the deployment of the company’s proprietary Sleep Lock technology to stabilize a collapsing drill hole.

He said: “These achievements, birthed through collaborations, have positioned Kenyon as the primary point of contact for well emergencies, delivering solutions that save resources, reduce downtime, and strengthen national capacity.”

In a statement, Ekpenyong also reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to leadership development, youth empowerment, collaboration, and innovation at the recently concluded Society for Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) 2025.

According to the statement, throughout the three-day event, the company engaged with global industry stakeholders, unveiled groundbreaking solutions, and reiterated its dedication to nurturing Africa’s next generation of energy leaders.

At the Africa Young Professionals (AYP) Workshop themed “Empowering Africa’s Young Energy Leaders,” Ekpenyong called for continental collaboration to drive innovation in the energy sector. “Africa has the talent and the resources; what we need now is unity of purpose. We need to work as a team, with East Africans, South Africans, and Central Africans. When we collaborate, we empower ourselves to become the next generation of energy leaders,” he said.