Kenya’s Semenyo Emerges Winner At Okpekpe 10km Road Race

Daniel Semenyo of Kenya on Saturday dethroned former Champion Yasin Hagi of Ethiopia to win the 10th Okpekpe 10km Gold medal Road Race on Saturday. Semenyo crossed the finishing line with hands raised for victory in 28.28 which became a new course record. Another Kenyan runner, Brian Kwemoi placed second in a time of 28.40.

Third was the 9th edition de- throned Champion Yasin Hagi who returned 29:34. The women race produced a new champion as Carolina Chiprochi Kipkirui from Ka- zakhstan won in 32:38. The Second was Ludwina Chakintic of Kenya 32:53 and Betukan Welder of Ethiopia came in third clocking 32: 58.

The race flagged off at 8:30 am on a rainy morning and progressed with over 2000 runners as some of them had their first feel of the marathon. The 10th edition of the Gold label race proved to be a carnival for Okpekpe inhabitants as they trooped out to watch and cheer runners along the route.

Daniel Semenyo was elated after winning the race he described as interesting but difficult. Both male and female races produced a new course record which officials attributed to new innovation that was introduced to enhance efficiency through effective communication at various stages of the race.