Kenya’s Foreign Minister Demoted Amid Haiti Row

Kenya’s Foreign Minister, Alfred Mutua, has been demoted as controversy rages over plans to deploy police to Haiti to fight gangs.

Main opposition leader Raila Odinga was the latest to oppose the move, saying the deployment would risk the lives of Kenyan police.

Mutua’s demotion to tourism minister was part of the first major cabinet reshuffle by President William Ruto.

In August, the president criticised some of his ministers as clueless. Ruto took office in August last year with the promise to improve the economy and better the lives of lower-income earners, reports the BBC.

But he has faced a series of opposition-led protests over the high cost of living and tax hikes.