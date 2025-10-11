Kenya’s Catherine Kamau Becomes Goodwill Ambassador

Kenyan actress, social advocate and media personality, Catherine Kamau (Kate Actress), has been appointed Global Goodwill Ambassador for the new Bill Gates & Friends social movement, set to launch later this month in the United States.

In the landmark role tied to the Bill Gates 70th Birthday Campaign, Catherine will represent Africa on the global stage, with focus on the continent’s three key regions: Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria.

Her appointment underscores her unique ability to amplify African voices, champion social impact and connect the continent’s stories to a worldwide audience.

Catherine Kamau is a celebrated actor, social leader, executive producer, content creator and a media personality, with a strong presence across film, television and digital platforms.

With a career spanning more than 15 years, she has become one of Kenya’s most beloved and trusted entertainers. Widely recognised for her advocacy, authenticity, elegance and cross generational appeal, Catherine is both a household name and a leading cultural icon across Africa.

The Bill Gates 70th Birthday Celebration, taking place on October 28, 2025, will be more than a tribute but a global call to action.

The event, organised by a coalition of friends, leaders and change makers, will highlight Mr. Gates’ profound contributions to health, education, technology and philanthropy, while mobilising partners to sustain and expand his work.