Kenyans, Ethiopians dominate ECOWAS Marathon, Nigerians win the 5km race

Share

Kenyan Harrison Muchira Wanjiru won the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon half-marathon on Saturday in 1 hour 04.39; on his heels was another Kenyan, Adam Sulaiman Muhamad, who was second at 1.05.27, and a Nigerian Francis James Musa came third in 1.05 51.

While Kenyans dominated the men’s race, the women’s race was dominated by Ethiopians. Lydia Natiyaka Wamalawa of Ethiopia won the women’s race in 1 hour 15.3, Aberash Minsewo, another Ethiopian, was second in 1.17.14, and like in the men’s race, a Nigerian Patience Dalyop was third in 1.21.15.

Nigerian runners dominated the 5km race, they also won most of the prizes reserved for ECOWAS citizens.

Thousands of runners pounded the streets of Abuja on Saturday as the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon flags off at the ECOWAS Commission Yakubu Gowon Way a little after 8.00 am, while the 5km race started shortly after.

For the elite runners who participated in the 21km race of Africa’s most lucrative half-marathon, the focus was on the $10,000 prize money for the top finisher.

Ditto for the top runners in the 5km race whose sights were also fixed on the prize money for the top five finishers.

For former presidential aspirant Omoyele Sowore, a constant face in marathons and road races in Nigeria, America and other parts of the world, the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon was another medium to carry his message of justice for humanity to every part of the world.

Sowore did not run alone; he ran with the #Run with Sowore Group and other members of his Lazy Man Athletics Club.

But the majority of the runners like Blessing Mozie, participated because running has become a way of life.

An estimated 5,000 Nigerian and international runners battled for $71,000 prize money on Saturday.

The men’s and women’s winners of the 21km half-marathon race won $10,000.

Also, all the first 200 runners to cross the line received bronze medals to show they had participated.

The Chairman of the Main Organising Committee and ECOWAS Director of Youth and Sports, Amb. Francis Njoaguani noted that the event was part of activities to commemorate ECOWAS at 50.

Njoaguani stated that the initiative is aimed at encouraging regional participation and celebrating homegrown talent.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

