Kenyans Dominate Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10Km Race

Kenyans athletes on Saturday swept honours at the Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10m Race which ended in front of the Palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo. The top three finishers in the male category are Kenyans just as two of the first three in the female are Kenyans. Interestingly, a Nigerian, Patience Daylop, emerged third with a time of 36:31 while Shammila Kipsirir of Kenya won with her time of 32:22 and Viola Sepkosgei also of Kenya was second with 34:32.

Peter Mwaniki of Kenya won the men’s race at 28:14, his compatriots- Kipyeko Kenedy and Kibii Fredrick were second and third with a time of 29:29 and 30:21 respectively. The winner took away the $5,000 price money. Mwaniki expressed delight after winning the race as he expressed readiness to visit the country again for another road race event.

“I won an event in Rwanda only recently and I am happy with this win also. The reception here is wonderful and I want to come back here and win again in another long distance event,” he said. Kipsirir, winner of the women’s event, said it was a surprise victory for her because the Abeokuta race was her very first this year.

“I have been training and keeping fit but have not attended any event. This is the first and I won it. I want to attend more now to keep winning. The Nigerian marathoners also competed for the N1m price. It was Francis James from Plateau State that won with a time of 31:08 just as Stephen Joshua and Emmanuel Gyang finished second and third with a time of 31:30 and 32:07 respectively.

Daylop, who came third overall was the winner of the best Nigerian Women’s race while Deborah Pam and Abiye David were second and third. Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbade- bo who was at the start point was also present at the finish with many other top dignitaries, artistes and officials of the sponsors, Lotus Bank.