Following a surge of disappearances that have sparked condemnation from human rights groups, lawyers, and politicians alike, the President of Kenya, William Ruto has pledged to end the rising cases of abductions in the country.

In a statement issued on Friday during a visit to Homa Bay, a town in Western Kenya, Ruto promised to put an end to the abductions that have been primarily targeting young men who have publicly criticised the government, especially online.

His promise comes after accusations that security forces have been involved in numerous illegal detentions since anti-government protests led by youth earlier this year.

“We are going to stop the abductions so that our youth can live peacefully,” President Ruto told a local crowd, while also urging parents to take responsibility for their children.

This issue was also addressed by Ruto in his November State of the Nation speech, where he condemned extrajudicial actions but justified many detentions as legitimate arrests of criminals and subversive elements.

However, the president’s remarks have done little to quell public anger, as the disappearances continue to provoke small protests in several towns.

Human rights organisations have dismissed police denials of involvement, stressing that the authorities have failed to investigate these incidents adequately.

“If indeed the police are not complicit,” said the Law Society of Kenya, “they must immediately investigate and prosecute those responsible.”

Earlier in the year, Human Rights Watch reported that its investigations pointed to a covert unit, allegedly involving multiple security agencies, as being behind the abductions.

Ruto’s comments came on the heels of statements by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who suggested that a secret government unit was orchestrating the disappearances.

“Abducting these children and killing them is not a solution… This is the first administration in the history of this country to target children for repression,” Gachagua claimed, further fuelling the controversy surrounding the issue.

