Kenyan MP Shot Dead In Nairobi

A Kenyan member of parliament has been shot dead in the streets of the capital Nairobi by gunmen on a motorcycle in a suspected assassination.

Police said the attackers had been trailing Charles Ong’ondo Were’s vehicle before one of them got off the motorbike and shot him at close range.

“The nature of this crime appears to be both targeted and predetermined,” police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said in a statement. The opposition MP had two months ago complained about threats to his life, local media reported.

After the shooting on late Wednesday, his driver and bodyguard, both unhurt, managed to rush the injured MP to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, reports the BBC.

