October 6, 2025
Kenyan County Hires Nigeria As Special Envoy

County Government of Nyandarua in Kenya has appointed a Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Sadiq Osude, as a special envoy for investment. By this appointment, he is tasked with attracting high-value investments, particularly from the Middle East to the Kenyan region.

In a statement by the country government, the partnership was cemented at the recent Soft Conference in Dubai, organised by Gaf Africa and Eki Co-Net, where Osude was a special guest and met with Governor Moses Kiarie Badilisha to align on their shared goals.

Osude’s appointment in Kenya highlights his business network and experience as he seeks to transition from humanitarian work to a public leadership role. It noted: “The role, which is valid for an initial 24-month period, mandates Mr. Osude to identify and engage with credible investors and facilitate partnerships in key sectors.

“These include infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, real estate, and manufacturing. The letter of appointment was signed by Governor Badilisha. “The appointment comes as Osude is also gaining public attention for his humanitarian and political activities in his native Nigeria.”

