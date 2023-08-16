Kenyan Chef, Maliha Mohammed Surpasses Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record

A Kenya chef, Maliha Mohammed has broken Guinness World Records by surpassing the latest record holder, chef Hilda Baci, who was recognized by Guinness Records a few months ago, for holding the longest cooking time by an individual.

It would be recalled that celebrity chef, Hilda Baci was officially announced as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon after surpassing Indian Chef, Lata Tondon.

Hilda aimed to set a record of 100 hours; however, nearly seven hours were deducted from her final total due to mistakenly taking extra minutes during one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt, making it a record of 93 hours.

However, a new record has been set by Chef Maliha Mohammed, who started her cook-a-thon on August 11, unofficially set a new record after cooking for 95 hours.

She wrote, “@seagasltd Yes, we did it! New world record holder for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon in town Shukran for the support,”

However, her new record has not been recognized by Guinness World Records.

