The Kenyan National Assembly has announced it plans to vet nominees for state office from President Willian Ruto, including three Cabinet Secretaries from January 9 to 14, 2025 at County Hall

Parliament Buildings made this announcement in a statement issued by Samuel Njoroge, Clerk of the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 25.

This move is to ensure that those nominated to serve in key government positions meet the standards required by the Constitution and the public.

To conduct the vetting process for the nominees the Committee on Appointments, alongside the Departmental Committees on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, and Labour.

The nominees span from several key government positions, including Cabinet Secretaries, ambassadors, and members of the Public Service Commission.

The Departmental Committee on Labour will oversee the approval hearings for the Public Service Commission nominees, starting on January 9, 2024.

The nominees include Mary Wanjira Kimonye, who has been put forward for the position of Vice-Chairperson. The list of candidates for membership positions comprises Harun Maalim Hassan, Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki and Boya Molu who is an Ex- IEBC Commissioner.

Mutahi Kagwe who has been nominated for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, William Kabogo (Information for the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy) and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade) will face the committee on Appointments on January 14, 2024.

The committee is chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and has some members of house leadership from both the Majority and Minority sides.

In addition to the CS, the vetting will also include the nominees for key ambassadorial positions which will take place on January 10, 2024. Notable among them former ICT Cabinet Secretary Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u was nominated as the High Commissioner in Accra, Ghana.

Others include ex-Agriculture CS Andrew Karanja who has been nominated as the Ambassador in Brasilia, Brazil, former ICT CS Ababu Namwamba, who has been nominated as the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) while Noor Gabow, CBS will be the Consul-General in Port-au-Prince, Haiti if approved by the MPs.

The public has been invited to submit written statements or evidence contesting the suitability of any nominee.

The deadline for public submissions is January 3, 2025, by 5 pm.

All memoranda should be submitted via email, mail, or hand-delivery to the Office of the Clerk at Parliament Buildings.

