Kenya Woos Africans, Caribbean With Free Visa Entry

Poised to achieve its three million international tourist arrivals for 2025 and beyond, Kenya has activated its free entry visa policy for all Africa and Caribbean countries. However, Libya and Somalia are excluded from this new policy due to security concerns.

This new visa policy, which took effect on July 1, 2025, eliminates among others Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), completion of extensive forms, and payment of any form of visa fees. African travellers entering Kenya are only required to complete a simple electronic travel authorisation (ETA) online prior to travelling.

Additionally, the new regulations allow African visitors to remain in Kenya for up to two months, while nationals from the East African Community (EAC) enjoy a six-month stay in accordance with existing free movement agreements within the EAC.

This new visa policy announced by the country’s cabinet is aimed at promoting open skies policies and stimulate growth in the tourism industry.

In a notice issued in January 2025, the government announced that it would implement several additional measures to enhance the travel experience.

“As part of efforts to support open skies policies and tourism growth, a key proposal is to grant ETA exemptions to all African countries, except Somalia and Libya, due to security concerns,” a statement from the cabinet partially read.

President William Ruto said, “This marks a new chapter in our relationship with our African brothers and sisters. We are tearing down borders that have held back our people for decades. By enabling visa-free travel, we are fostering trade, education, culture, and unity among African nations.”

Kenya is also committed to establishing measures that would allow travellers to receive ETA approval instantly or within 72 hours, depending on operational capabilities.

As part of improving its tourist receipts, Ruto in October 2024 during the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE 2024), disclosed the launch of a digital nomad work permit that enables individuals working remotely to live and work in Kenya.

He also announced on the occasion the launch of an electronic travel authorisation that permits tourists to explore the country for a duration of 12 hours.

Following this, travellers with connecting flights will not need to remain at the terminals. Instead, they can visit different cities and tourist attractions.

With the new visa free policy for Africans, Kenya has joined the league of African countries, including Ghana, Rwanda, Seychelles, the Gambia, and the Republic of Benin, operating visa-free access to all holders of African passports.

Kenya’s tourism industry is expected to gain significantly from the policy. The Ministry of Tourism anticipates a surge in visitor numbers from across Africa, particularly from nations like Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia, which already have strong travel and business ties with Kenya.

For Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer, June Chepkemei, who during MKTE 2024 hinted on this policy and other measures derived from its strategic framework, the focus is on boosting it tourism growth.

This year, it projected three million international tourist arrivals, with target on North American and European markets as well Africa.

According to available data, KTB targets a 32% increase in North American arrivals, aiming to attract 408,458 visitors from the US and 66,909 from Canada while in Europe, it expects 12.5% increase, targeting 764,734 visitors.

She projected a strong growth in African tourism, with focus on increased intra-African travel by enhancing regional ties and leveraging opportunities offered by MKTE to boost African tourist arrivals.

Chepkemei specifically disclosed plans for more visibility in Nigeria and West Africa market, aiming to attract more business and leisure travellers.

In 2024, Kenya recorded 2.4 million international tourist arrivals. African market contributed 40% of the total arrivals. Uganda and Tanzania contributed the highest figures, with 225,559 visitors from Uganda and 203,290 from Tanzania.

While it earned Sh452b receipts in 2025, with a projected increase of 24%, aiming for KES 560 billion ($4.33 billion) in 2025.

Speaking further on the push for its tourism development, Chepkemei said, “The concerted efforts made to diversify tourism products, improve connectivity, and enhance the visitor experience are bearing fruit. We are thrilled to see positive indicators across the board, with growth recorded in key segments like Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

“We are delighted to see all our collective efforts resulting in an improved tourism performance. As we move forward, we will continue collaborating with stakeholders to ensure Kenya provides a world-class tourism experience to leisure and business travellers.”

The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-AFRICA), representing 18 million workers across 52 African countries, has applauded Kenya government over this development, noting that it is a landmark decision that will hugely promote trade within the continent.

A statement by its General Secretary, Akhator Joel, said the policy reflected Kenya’s bold commitment to regional unity, African solidarity, economic integration, and people-centred development.