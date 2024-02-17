Kenya Tourism Board Spotlights Trends That Will Drive Travel in 2024

Technology driven tourism

Technology-backed travel Digital connectivity will be a significant trend shaping the tourism landscape. With the explosive growth of social media and online booking platforms, tourists are enjoying unprecedented access to travel information and resources. Industry players say technology is becoming the “silent orchestrator” of seamless travel experiences. Artificial Intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality have become integral to the way people plan and embark on our journeys. “The modern traveller seeks efficiency, personalisation, and connectivity. Technology is the conduit through which these expectations are met. AI-driven itinerary suggestions and virtual tours that bring destinations to life, will be at the forefront in embracing tech innovations,” says Joseph Kithitu, Managing Director at Hemingways Travel.

Sustainable travel environment

Sustainable travel environmental sustainability concerns have emerged as key factors that will inform global travel in 2024. KTB says travellers are more conscious about their environmental impact, seeking out destinations that champion sustainable practices and responsible tourism. “Kenya has taken significant strides in this area, with numerous eco-friendly resorts and conservation-focused tour operators. The country’s commitment to sustainability aligns with modern tourism trends and is expected to be a major tourism driver in 2024,” says acting KTB Chief Executive Officer, ChirChir

Clamour for wellness travel

The global travel industry has witnessed a surge in demand for wellness retreats, spa vacations, and destinations that prioritise physical and mental well-being including digital detox. “Travel is no longer just about reaching a destination; it is about the journey to self-discovery and rejuvenation. Wellness-focused experiences aim to provide travellers with a getaway and a holistic rejuvenation of mind, body, and spirit. Health and wellness will be integral parts of the travel experience in 2024,” says Kithitu.

Experiential travel to rise

The millennial demographic is seeking out authentic, immersive experiences rather than simply visiting traditional beach and bush attractions. They want to immerse themselves in new cultures, learn about history firsthand, and participate in local customs and traditions. “This shift towards experiential travel is an exciting development for Kenya as it offers an interesting angle to not only attract tourists but also ensure the preservation and promotion of indigenous cultures and traditions,” says Chirchir.

Culinary tourism

Similarly, Kenya’s culinary experience, as promoted by Lonely Planet, will continue to draw visitors, especially to our urban areas such as the capital city, Nairobi. “Culinary tourism has always been a central element of travel and is expected to reach new heights in 2024. Travellers are increasingly seeking authentic and diverse food experiences, turning their journeys into culinary adventures,” says Kithitu.

MICE

Meetings, conferences and expos Business and MICE visitors ranked third in terms of purpose of entry in 2023, accounting for 24.8 per cent of international arrivals from January to October 2023. KTB hopes to collaborate with convention centres, private hotels and other players to pitch for major MICE business. “Our people are renowned for their warmth and hospitality – when business travellers experience this firsthand, they are sure to return,” says KTB in a media statement. In 2024, KTB hopes to engage with travel trade partners including airlines, tour guides and hotel owners in delivering an authentic Kenyan experience during such conferences.