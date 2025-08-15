Kenya Tourism Board, ATB To Host ATIF 2025 October 2

Ahead of this year’s Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) 2025, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) and Africa Tourism Board (ATB) have signed a strategic partnership to co-host the first ever African Tourism and Investment Forum (ATIF) under the platform of MKTE that is scheduled to hold this October in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to report by Eturbonews.com, the investment forum is targeted at promoting tourism and investments in Africa, with the aim to spearhead tourism development and travel trade across the continent.

This pivotal Forum will hold on October 2, 2025, during the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) 2025 that will take place at the Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum in Nairobi between October 1 and 3, 2025 with expectations to bring together over 350 exhibitors and 5,000 tourism professionals from all parts of the world.

MKTE is expected to provide an unparalleled opportunity for industry leaders and stakeholders to ignite new collaborations and opportunities within East Africa’s thriving tourism sector. Confirming the collaboration in an official letter to Dr Cuthbert Ncube, the Executive Chairman of ATB, KTB’s Chief Executive Officer, June Chepkemei, said underscored the profound commitment of both organisations to the success of this high-stakes forum.

The partnership which follows ATB’s proposal dated June 18, 2025, reflects a shared vision for a prosperous and integrated African tourism sector.

The collaboration has been set to strategically facilitate key operational and promotional activities for ATIF. This support will include critical investors’ engagement, robust branding initiatives, and essential matchmaking and forum coordination.

“The Kenya Tourism Board is fully committed to the success of ATIF and welcomes the opportunity to co-organize this important forum,” stated Chepkemei.

“This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to fostering a dynamic investment climate and showcasing Africa’s immense potential on the global stage,” she said.

While Ncube said, ‘‘This partnership is a clear confirmation of both organizations’ resolve to deliver a high-impact ATIF 2025 that will shape the future trajectory of African tourism.”

This partnership is particularly significant as Kenya’s tourism sector is projected to contribute a record of Kenyan shillings 1.2 trillion ($ 9.2 billion) to the Kenyan national economy in 2025, a 24 per cent increase from 2019 levels.

Tourism sector is also expected to support 1.7 million jobs in Kenya this year, according to the African Tourism and Investment sector analysis.

The October Forum will be a key part of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) 2025, which is projected to attract 6,500 delegates from 40 countries, including 200 international buyers and 400 exhibitors.

This represents a significant 62.5 per cent increase in attendance compared to the 2024 event.

