Kenya: Six Reported Dead In Anti-Govt Protests

Six people were killed yesterday in clashes between Kenyan police and protesters, local media has reported. Tear gas was fired in the capital, Nairobi, and the coastal city of Mom- basa at those protesting over the high cost of living.

Several people were injured after being shot as police battled protesters, reports the BBC. Schools were closed in the country’s two main cities as a three-day opposition protest began but these have now reopened. Last week, at least 14 people died in protests – 10 were shot dead by police.