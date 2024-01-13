Kenya Set To Implement Visa Free Regime

Kenya is set to implement visa free regime for travellers coming into the country in the coming days, following the directive issued last year by the government.

The new visa regime, according to a statement by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Aeronautical Information Services, will come into effect in the month of January 2024, once the process has been fine-tuned for implementation.

The statement reads in part, ‘‘Following the presidential directive that Kenya will be a visa free country from January 2024, an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system is in the process of development and implementation. ‘‘The digital platform will ensure that all travellers to Kenya are identified in advance.

All travellers coming to Kenya from countries that require visas shall continue applying for visas in the usual manner until the government communicates the change programme to ETA system.’’