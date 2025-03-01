Kenya recorded 2.4 million international tourist arrivals in 2024

Share

Kenya’s tourism sector is experienc- ing remarkable growth, welcoming a new record of 2.4 million internation- al arrivals in 2024, marking a 15 per cent increase from the previous year, reports Kenya News Agency The United States retained the top source market, contributing 12.8 per cent of total arrivals (306,501 visitors) followed by Uganda (9.4 per cent) and Tanzania (8.4 per cent). The data comes from the 2024 Tourism Performance Results, released by the Tourism Research Institute and unveiled by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano at a Mombasa hotel recently. Miano highlighted the sector’s impressive growth, reinforcing Kenya’s position as a leading global tourism destination, saying the results showcase the industry’s strong post-pandemic recovery. In terms of earnings, the sector has seen a substantial rise in in-bound tourism revenue, which increased from Sh377.49 billion in 2023 to Sh452.20 billion in 2024, reflecting a 19.79 per cent growth. The domestic tourism sector, she noted, also recorded impressive gains, with bed night occupancy rising by 12 per cent; from 4,618,094 in 2023 to 5,173,966 in 2024.

The Tourism CS highlight- ed the growing importance of intra-African travel in driving economic growth. Notable gains were seen in cruise tourism, which surged by 163.5%, and the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Con- ferences, and Exhibitions) segment, which accounted for 27% of arrivals, up from 24% in 2023. This surge, Miano stated, is attributed to various stra- tegic interventions implemented by the government aimed at revitalising and di- versifying tourism offerings including targeted marketing campaigns, enhanced prod- uct diversification, and im- proved air connectivity “This progressive achievement is a re- sult of concerted strategic intervention, a key enabler has been product diversification and digital transformation advance- ments,” she said. She also attributed the great improvement to the country’s efforts to promote diverse tourism experiences, ranging from wildlife safaris to cultural tourism. Miano noted that the government’s focus on enhancing digital platforms and increasing scheduled flights has made Kenya more accessible to international travelers.

“As Kenya continues to build on this momentum, it aims to further increase its appeal as a premier tourist destination, with expectations of reaching even higher visitor numbers in the coming year,” she said. She emphasised the role of strengthened public-private partnerships and new initia- tives aimed at sustainable development, positioning Kenya as a competitive global tourism destination. Kenya is on track to welcome 3,000,000 visitors by 2025, potentially raking 560 billion in tourism earnings, according to the CS.

