Kenya Projects 300, 000 Arrivals From Uganda In 2025

Kenya has projected an increased Ugandan visitor number by 27% to record about 300,000 arrivals end of year, with ease of access cited as a major factor for the growth.

This was made known during the official opening ceremony of this year’s Pearl of Africa Expo (POATE) held recently in Uganda by the country’s Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, Rebecca Miano. She also told her audience that the visa-free policy for African countries has spurred growth on visitor numbers from the region.

She added that deep cultural affinity and seamless connectivity by road and air that binds the Kenyan and Ugandan tourism sectors together, was a major milestone especially on the joint marketing efforts under the EAC regional brand “Visit East Africa: Feel the Vibe.”

“As one of the more vibrant tourism economies in the region, Kenya recognises the tremendous potential presented by the Ugandan market. Our presence at the expo is a testament to this commitment as we continue to strengthen bilateral tourism cooperation and develop integrated cross-border experiences that benefit both nations,” said Miano.

Uganda is Kenya’s biggest tourism source market in the region contributing 9.4% of total arrivals to Kenya in 2024, with 225,559 arrivals, coming only second to the United States that contributed 12.8% in total arrivals.

Highlighting Kenya’s participation at the expo, Miano noted that the Kenya Tourism Board’s sustained presence and targeted initiatives have been instrumental in boosting Ugandan visitor numbers to Kenya.

“We are positioning Kenya as a favourable destination with value for money for Ugandan travellers. Our strategy includes making Kenya a memorable destination for weddings and honeymoons, meetings, exhibitions, retreats, and sports tourism,” she emphasized. “Additionally, Kenya is emerging as a preferred shopping destination in the region, with numerous malls offering international brands and products found in other global jurisdictions.”

The tourism collaboration between both countries extends beyond marketing, with both developing joint tourism packages and business-to-business engagement opportunities. The Uganda-Kenya Coast Conference, organised in conjunction with the Consulate General of Uganda, has been particularly effective in increasing traffic on the Entebbe-Mombasa route operated by Uganda Airlines.

The CS also underscored the importance of facilitating travel between the two countries by highlighting the robust air connectivity, with Kenya Airways operating four daily flights from Nairobi to Kampala and Air Uganda offering two flights, ensuring seamless access for visitors.

On her part, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer, June Chepkemei highlighted the significance of the expo, stating, “We are eager to engage partners at the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo to further develop the Ugandan source market as well as explore opportunities for jointly marketing our complementary tourism assets together to encourage travellers to experience the full spectrum of East African tourism which benefits the region.”

KTB plans to further capitalise on the Ugandan market through expanded participation in specialized events like the Bride and Groom Expo – Uganda’s premier wedding exhibition – while amplifying its Pan-African influencer campaign, which has seen the Board previously partner with Ugandan music sensation Eddy Kenzo to showcase authentic Kenyan experiences to Ugandan audiences.

