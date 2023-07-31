Kenya, Nigeria Modelling Industries Similar In Many Ways – Hassan Duba

International Fashion model and influencer, Hassan Hamatul Duba, since kicking off her career in modeling has been able to experience working in different African countries.

Hassan’s journey which began in her small hometown in Isiolo, Kenya, where she discovered her passion for fashion at an early age, has been able to look critically at the Nigerian and Kenyan modeling industries and have drawn the conclusion that the two countries are doing great in boosting the sector.

In comparison, she said that both industries showcase a diverse range of models representing different ethnicities, body types, and backgrounds.

“Both Nigeria and Kenya host fashion weeks where designers can showcase their collections and models can gain exposure.

Both countries have talent agencies that represent and manage models, helping them find work opportunities.”

She also explained that in terms of differences, the Nigerian modeling industry is generally larger and more established compared to the Kenyan industry. Nigeria has a larger population and a stronger presence in the global fashion and entertainment industry.

Her modeling and career as a social media influencer started just from the love of being in front of a camera. Her beauty and East African charm, caught the attention of fashion designers around the world. Brands became eager to collaborate and showcase their products alongside her stunning features.

From high-end designers to local artisans, Hassan blends luxury and authenticity, creating a style that is uniquely her own. She has also worked with Nigerian renowned designer, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi.

She has graced the runways of several global fashion events, including Dubai Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and Fashion Week DXB. Her exceptional beauty and incredible style have gained recognition from high-profile fashion designers, which led to her collaborations with some of the major fashion brands in the industry.

Despite her soaring success, Hassan remains grounded and true to her roots. She often uses her influence to shed light on the challenges faced by her hometown and works towards empowering young creatives in Isiolo.

Her story is not just about glamour and fame; it is a testament to the power of determination, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams.

Speaking on the various misconceptions about models generally, she said, “Misconceptions about fashion models and influencers can be harmful and unfair.

“Thinking that models and influencers are unintelligent or solely valued for their appearance is another. This misconception overlooks the diverse skills and talents that models possess.

“Many models are highly intelligent individuals with a range of interests and expertise beyond their appearance. Emphasising their professionalism, work ethic, and accomplishments can help challenge this misconception.”

In a world where digital creators come and go, Hassan Duba has carved her own path, leaving her mark on the fashion industry and beyond. From Isiolo to the international stage, she is a force to be reckoned with, a beacon of inspiration for aspiring fashion influencers around the world

She is currently a Business Student at Harvard University and Finance and Accounting Student at Berlin International Business Institute.