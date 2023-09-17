Kenya Lady Drags Mohbad’s Father, Exposes Whereabout Of Sam Larry

A Kenyan lady identified as Black Cinderella has taken to her social media handle to address the interview granted by Mohbad’s father, which creates suspicions, as she reveals the whereabouts of Sam Larry.

Cinderella who claims to be a fan of the late singer, added her voice to the call for justice for the notable Nigerian singer who died untimely on Tuesday at the age of 27.

According to Cinderella, Sam Larry who is accused of bullying the late singer has been confirmed to be hiding in Kenya despite being a supposed suspect in the death of Mohbad.

She urges the Nigeria Police Force and every authority necessary to double efforts on the investigation surrounding the death of Mohbad and possibly extradite Sam Larry.

She said, “I want to confirm to Nigeria that Sam Larry is hiding in Kenya and his location is not hidden. I believe Sam Larry is a person of interest in shedding light on the circumstances of Mohbad’s death.”

Speaking further, she expressed anger about the public utterances of Mohbad’s father and lamented how his interviews are infuriating and ridiculous.

She added, “You cannot watch as your son is bullied to death and you come out to talk nonsense only when money is involved. It’s either you have been paid and pretending to be scared or you are not his real father.”

