Kenya keeper suspended amid match-fixing investigation

Share

Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has been provisionally suspended from all football activity in the country for 90 days amid an investigation into allegations of match manipulation.

Football Kenya Federation took the decision on Thursday evening, hours after the governing body announced it had launched an investigation into the 37-year-old.

The case arose after a video posted online appeared to show the keeper agreeing a deal to influence the outcome of a game.

The BBC has not been able to verify the video, which is undated.

Matasi plays for Kenyan Premier League club Kakamega Homeboyz and has won over 30 international caps.

He has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

The owner of Kakamega Homeboyz, Cleophas Shimanyula, said that Matasi denied the allegations.

“He was shocked at what he was seeing in the video and he told me he doesn’t know about match-fixing,” Shimanyula told BBC Sport Africa.

“Kakamega Homeboyz is against any form of match manipulation.”

Matasi’s most recent appearance for Kenya came in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Cameroon last October.

The Harambee Stars lost the game 4-1.

The FKF said it would work with world governing body Fifa, the Confederation of African Football and other “relevant authorities” during its investigation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

