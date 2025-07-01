Kenya Invests In New Generation Aircraft Recovery Equipment

Kenya has invested in a new generation aircraft recovery system at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in what is expected to be a game changer in handling stalled aircrafts at the facilities’ sole runway.

The equipment has been procured by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) with AMS Aircraft Recovery Ltd (UK) and International Partnership for Services East Africa (IPSEA) as the delivering entities.

According to AMS Aircraft Recovery Limited managing director Yudie Fishman, the contract involves delivery of the recovery system (equipment) and training of KAA personnel, which has seen KAA invest slightly above £1,000,000 (Sh177.4 million).

“All of the equipment came from our UK operation which services commercial airlines and airports.

It is a complete suite of equipment that could handle any scenario, a widebody jet in the most serious incident,” Fishman said during the commissioning at JKIA on Friday.

This landmark investment significantly enhances Kenya’s emergency preparedness and strengthens the nation’s position as a leading regional aviation hub.

The New Generation Aircraft Recovery System is a critical asset that will allow the swift and safe removal of disabled aircraft from airport runways and taxiways, minimising operational disruptions, protecting lives and assets, and ensuring rapid resumption of normal operations.

“The commissioning of this recovery system is not only about emergency preparedness. It is about business continuity, competitiveness and protecting Kenya’s growing aviation industry,”Roads and Transport CS Davis Chirchir said in a speech read by KAA chairman Caleb Kositany.

“With this system in place, JKIA joins a select group of African airports with world-class recovery capabilities, proof of our resolve to meet ICAO standards and uphold global aviation safety benchmarks.”

The new recovery equipment, designed and manufactured by AMS Aircraft Recovery, includes advanced lifting, towing and aircraft support systems tailored for aircraft immobilised due to gear collapse, veering off runways, or other incidents.

KAA personnel have undergone intensive training both in Kenya and the United Kingdom to operate the new system effectively. “This investment marks a major step forward in our efforts to enhance safety and operational resilience.”

Kositany said, “ We want to be able, with this equipment now, to clear the runway faster than any other time before. Within an hour of an incident, we should be able to resume flights and carry on with operations normally.” JKIA has one runway and previous incidences have seen flights delayed by hours.