This year’s edition of the fourth Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo (GTRDCE) is set to open on February 16, 2026, spanning February 18, 2026, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya. The global forum is expected to focus on tourism resilience, crisis management and long-term transformation.

Convened by Kenyan government, through its Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, in partnership with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), the event will serve as a high-level international platform for policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, development partners and investors.

The theme of the three-day gathering is; Tourism Resilience in Action: From Crisis Response to Impactful Transformation.

It will explore practical, forward-looking solutions designed to strengthen the tourism sector’s ability to withstand and adapt to global shocks.

The programme will focus on areas including crisis preparedness, digital and data-driven tourism systems, sustainability and climate resilience, work- force development, and community-based tourism models

The Global Tourism Resilience Day initiative was championed by Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, who has played a central role in elevating tourism resilience onto the global agenda.

As the driving force behind the establishment of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), Bartlett has been instrumental in promoting resilience, preparedness and recovery as core pillars of sustainable tourism development worldwide.

His continued advocacy has helped position Global Tourism Resilience Day as a unifying platform for governments, industry and academia to address emerging risks and long-term transformation.

With tourism resilience increasingly central to global policy and investment discussions, GTRDCE 2026 positions Nairobi as a key convening point for shaping the future of tourism, moving the industry beyond crisis response toward inclusive, sustainable and impactful transformation.