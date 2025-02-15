Kenya, Ethiopia Dominate 10th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Share

Kenya’s Edwin Kibet on Saturday won the 2025 10th Access Bank Lagos Marathon with an improved time of 2:14:19.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that last year, the winner, Bernard Sang, also a Kenyan, crossed the line in 2:16:49.

But on Saturday, Kibet showed great strength to win the men’s race despite his late arrival in Nigeria. Without enough rest from travelling, the Kenyan showed everyone that he was truly an elite athlete to bank on. He went home with the $50,000 prize money.

Kipygon Hehemiah, also a Kenyan was second in 2:16:37, just as Sang Benard Cheruiyot, also a Kenyan was third in 2:17:17.

There was also a new winner in the women’s 42k race. Ethiopia’s Guta Meseret Hirpa won the title, beating her compatriot to claim her first title in Lagos.

Hirpa got to the line in a time of 2:37:04, inspiring an Ethiopian 1-2 in the women’s marathon. Aleminesh Herpha (Ethiopia) was second in 2:38:01:39, while Kenya’s Jerono Peris was third also in 2:38:01:39.

Nyango Gyang Boyi emerged as the men’s winner in the Nigerian category in a time of 2:25:41:58. Apart from winning N2 million as the first Nigerian, Boyi also won $4,000 for finishing 8th overall.

Blessing Shambor Solomon emerged winner in the women’s category of Nigerian runners, while Elizabeth Nuhu Power and Patience Dalyop Mwanvwang finished second and third respectively. Like Boyi, Blesding Solomon got N2 million for her effort.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Saturday that he was satisfied with the conduct of the 2025 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, adding that the state would give the organisers more support to make the 2026 edition bigger and better.

Though the organisers were targeting a finish of 2hrs: 10 minutes in Saturday’s race, the General Manager of the Race, Olympian Yusuf Ali said he is hopeful the outcome of Saturday’s race will be enough to clinch the Platinum Label.

“Our target was for any of the elite athletes to finish the race at 2hrs: 10 minutes, which is one of the major criteria to get the Platinum Label.

I know that all other requirements for the label have been fulfilled by the Access Bank Lagos City marathon and we are hoping to be the first in Africa to achieve the Platinum,. We are expecting confirmation from World Athletics very soon” Ali stated.

The Managing Director/CEO of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Mrs Yetunde Olopade, was full of praises for the sponsor, Access Bank, as well as the Lagos State government for their support.

Earlier, the winner of the men’s race, Kenya’s Edwin Kibet said he would be available in Lagos next year to defend his title.

A total of seven gold medal runners in the male category, two in Platinum, five gold labels for females and one in Platinum category were among the over 30,000 runners that took part in Saturday’s race.

