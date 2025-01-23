Kenya Eases Travel Requirements For Nearly All African Visitors

Share

Kenya will allow citizens of nearly all African countries to visit without needing prior authorisation, according to a new directive by the cabinet.

Last year, Kenya introduced a “visa-free” policy that required most visitors to apply online for authorisation before leaving their country, reports the BBC.

But the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which replaced the visa requirement for all visitors, was criticised as a “visa under another name”.

On Tuesday, a cabinet statement said the ETA would be dropped for “all African countries except Somalia and Libya – due to security concerns”.

It said this was part of “efforts to support open skies policies and tourism growth” and “promote regional integration and ease travel across the continent”.

