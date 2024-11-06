Kenya Court Jails Olympian Kiplagat’s Killers For 35 Years

Share

A Kenyan court yesterday sentenced two men to 35 years in prison for murdering Ugandan Olympic athlete Benjamin Kiplagat last year.

After a nine-month trial, the High Court in the northwestern city of Eldoret last week found Peter Ushuru Khalumi, 30, and David Ekai Lokere, 25, guilty of stabbing the 34-year-old steeplechaser to death.

In his ruling yesterday, judge Reuben Nyakundi said overwhelming evidence from CCTV cameras showed the pair “intentionally killed” the athlete, adding that they had not shown any remorse for the “premeditated crime” and deserved a harsh sentence, reports the AFP.

“Your actions were cruel to a defenceless person whose life you cut short contrary to God’s plan, where God intended man to live for a minimum of 70 years,” Nyakundi said, announcing the 35-year sentence for each defendant.

