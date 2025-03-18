Kenya Airways Raises Frequencies To 10 On Lagos Route

Share

As part of its commitment to better serve its customers, Kenya Airways has increased its flight frequency to Lagos from seven to 10 weekly. This translates to 21% capacity increase.

In summary, the airline increased its capacity by 10, 000 between 2023 and 2024; an impressive record by all standards.

Regional Manager, America and West Africa for the airline, Ngamau Stephen, told New Telegraph in Lagos at the weekend that the company currently operated flights to 44 destinations globally, reinforcing its presence as a leading African carrier.

As a member of SkyTeam Alliance, it offers seamless connectivity to numerous international destinations and ensuring passengers enjoy a world-class travel experience.

He reiterated that this enhancement provided greater flexibility and convenience for travellers, reinforcing their dedication to the Nigerian market.

He highlighted the historical significance of Lagos in Kenya Airways network, explaining that it commenced operations to Lagos in 1998, marking a significant milestone in its expansion within West Africa.

He said: “Over the past 27 years, Kenya Airways has continuously served this key route, with the only exception being during the global pandemic.

Lagos remains a strategic and vital destination for Kenya Airways, playing a crucial role in connecting Nigeria to East Africa and beyond.” “We appreciate the concerted efforts of the Nigerian government in facilitating the repatriation of airline funds.

The government’s commitment to resolving key challenges in the aviation sector fosters a conducive environment for airlines to thrive. We look forward to leveraging this positive momentum to expand our operations and enhance service delivery,” he added.

Stephen hinted that the carrier’s joint venture with South African Airways was a testament to its commitment to fostering seamless travel across the continent, adding, “we remain steadfast in our mission to enhance intra-African connectivity.

“We actively support initiatives such as the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aim to promote borderless travel and economic integration within Africa”.

The airline chief announced the airline’s Nairobi-Gatwick route as its second gateway to the United Kingdom after Heathrow. He lauded the Kenyan government for implementing a progressive visa waiver policy for most African countries including Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

