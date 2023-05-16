New Telegraph

May 16, 2023
Kenya Airways pilots SAF challenge

Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways has announced par- ticipation in the second edition of the Sustainable Flight Chal- lenge (TSFC), an initiative of SkyTeam. The initiative is a friendly competition between SkyTeam member airlines. This year, TSFC has extended the invitation to ‘friends & family’ airlines close to Sky- Team as the alliance seeks to drive broad- er industry change.

Therefore, Kenya Airways would work with its subsidiary Jambojet to generate a number of varied solutions which can be implemented and scaled to improve sustainability. As part of the initiative, the carrier would pilot the use of Sustainable Avia- tion Fuel (SAF) on the flight. This is ex- pected to be the first pathway to testing the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel within Africa. The pilot flight will generate valuable data and insights that can inform policy decisions, regulatory frameworks, and industry best practices related to SAF. This will be a significant milestone for Kenya Airways and the broader African aviation industry.

Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive Offi- cer and Group Managing Director, Kenya Airways, said, “As an aviation industry, it is our responsibility to ensure that we are actively playing a critical role geared towards solutions and shared learning for sustainable solutions and practices in our industry. This year as our red tail goes green again, we aim to support the industry in achieving net zero by 2050. We are committed to adopting better practices and creating partnerships with people of similar vision.” From 2025, all aircraft departing from European airports will be required to incorporate a proportion of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). As a result, KQ is positioning itself to take advantage of sustainable aviation fuel momentum within the sector to unlock competitive advantages across the region and the wider African aviation industry. For the Challenge, Kenya Airways will operate a Boeing 787-800 (B787-8) Dream- liner for the return flight between Nai- robi and Amsterdam on May 25th, 2023.

