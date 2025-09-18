Kenya Airways Pays Fine Over Consumer Protection Violations

Kenya Airways has paid an undisclosed fine for passenger abuse and other consumer protection-related infractions.

Earlier in 2025, the airline violated the rights of Nigerian passenger Gloria Omisore, who was reportedly abandoned during a transit flight in Kenya. This incident prompted the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to impose penalties on the airline.

Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, disclosed on X (formerly Twitter) that following several meetings including one with the Kenyan High Commissioner and airline officials Kenya Airways settled the fines on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Achimugu emphasized that NCAA sanctions are aimed at improving airline operations, particularly in safety and passenger handling, rather than punishing operators. He added that while Kenya Airways has a long-standing relationship with Nigeria, the authority will continue to monitor compliance.

“While we commend the airline for adhering to the NCAA’s determination, the payment of fines does not close the cases. The NCAA remains committed to protecting the rights and responsibilities of both passengers and airlines,” he said.