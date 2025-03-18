Kenya Airways Mulls Return To Abuja, Weighs Options

Share

Kenya Airways said it was still considering plans to return to Abuja few years after it exited the route, just as it described Abuja route as very relevant point for the carrier. It noted that it offered greater flexibility and convenience for travellers, reinforcing their dedication to the Nigerian market.

Speaking to New Telegraph at the weekend, Regional Manager, America and West Africa for the airline, Ngamau Stephen, also stated that the availability in terms of having enough to do everything that they would like to do would determine the carrier’s return to Abuja, adding that Abuja remains in its radar.

He said: “It remains very relevant and the point at which we have the right resources, it is definitely one of the points that we would like to consider to operate.

What normally happens is that as an airline, you are always continuously scanning for opportunities for expansion.

Abuja is definitely one of the top priorities that we would be looking at, especially now that the economic environment has improved.”

Stephen disclosed that Kenya Airways grew its passenger traffic on the Lagos route by at least 10,000 between 2023 and 2024 including increase in its capacity. He said: “We are very successful.

We are growing numbers very fast and our customers are giving us quite good feedback. We are also working very hard to grow the partnerships that we are working with, whether it’s hotels, other airlines.

“Most of the sky team carriers are coming on board so that our passengers can enjoy, let us say, benefits across other carriers as well. For instance, we have already activated Air France, KLM and even Delta.

All these are some of the advantages that we have managed to already have on board.” He highlighted the historical significance of Lagos in Kenya Airways network, explaining that it commenced operations to Lagos in 1998, marking a significant milestone in its expansion within West Africa.

“Over the past 27 years, Kenya Airways has continuously served this key route, with the only exception being during the global pandemic. Lagos remains a strategic and vital destination for Kenya Airways, playing a crucial role in connecting Nigeria to East Africa and beyond”.

“We appreciate the concerted efforts of the Nigerian government in facilitating the repatriation of airline funds. The government’s commitment to resolving key challenges in the aviation sector fosters a conducive environment for airlines to thrive.

We look forward to leveraging this positive momentum to expand our operations and enhance service delivery”, he added.

Stephen hinted that the carrier’s joint venture with South African Airways is a testament to its commitment to fostering seamless travel across the continent, adding, “we remain steadfast in our mission to enhance intra-African connectivity.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

