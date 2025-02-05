Kenya Airways Begs NCAA Over Passenger’s Maltreatment

Share

Kenya Airways management has apologized to a Nigerian passenger, Gloria Omisore, for the mistreatment meted out to her days ago.

The airline tendered the apology during a meeting with the Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr Michael Achimugu on Tuesday.

The airline was summoned to Abuja in respect of the now viral case between a Nigerian passenger, Gloria Omisore and its officials.

Achimugu noted that he must protect all stakeholders, including passengers and airlines carry out his duties with utmost respect to the regulations of the CAA.

In attendance were the airline’s Country Manager, James Nganga; Station Manager, Eric Mukira; and Duty Manager, Ezenwa Ehumadu. Achimugu revealed to the airline that the passenger had called Kenya Airways via +254 711 024 747 on December 7, 2025, to inquire if she was qualified to fly the Manchester-Paris-NairobiLagos (inbound) and LagosNairobi-Paris-Manchester route, adding that the airline told her that she was qualified, despite her informing them that she is Nigerian, who holds a British resident permit, but no Shenghen visa.

According to the NCAA’s spokesperson, it was based on this information from Kenya Airways that she proceeded to purchase the ticket, adding that she flew the first leg into Nigeria via Paris and Nairobi with no incidence.

“The airline has asked for time to check their recorded call log and confirm if that call happened. They have been granted 48 hours to do so.”

Share

Please follow and like us: