Kenya Airways Begins Daily Flight To Nigeria

The Kenyan High Commission on Wednesday announced its plan to commence daily flights to Nigeria as part of an initiative to open up Kenya to the globe.

The Acting Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Samuel Mogere who made this known at the Magical Kenya road show in Abuja said Kenya Airways will start operating daily flights across Nigeria.

The Commissioner said the current Kenyan government is committed to uniting Africa, and that ensuring that Nigerians can travel to Kenya stress-free and easily on a daily basis is a necessary step in that process.

He added that the Kenyan government has instituted an online e-visa application process, allowing individuals to apply and have their visas granted for travel to Kenya without having to go through the onerous process that was previously required for visa processing.

Speaking during the event, Alex Tunoi, the marketing manager for the Kenya Tourism Board, explained that the roadshow was part of the tourism board’s diversification strategy to boost arrivals from Africa, as that region is the main focus of Kenyan tourism.

Given Nigeria’s sizable population and frequent traveller base, Steve Biko, regional sales manager for Sarova Hotels and Resorts, Kenya, explained that the country is a lucrative market for Kenya.

As previously mentioned, Kenya Airways has declared that on June 6, 2014, direct flights would start between Nairobi and Abuja.

With its centre at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the airline presently operates four weekly flights.

Usually, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, there were direct flights to Abuja.