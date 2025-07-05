Kent Edunjobi: Musical Success Shouldn’t Be About Streaming Numbers Only

Hassan Kehinde Daniel, popularly known as Kent Edunjobi, is a singer, songwriter, music producer, and drummer. He started his music career at a young age as a member of a choir, where he is at present the music director. His love for percussion spurred his interest to go beyond singing at an early age, thus began his venture into playing musical instruments and production. Edunjobi has written and produced the soundtracks of several movies. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Kent as he is popularly called spoke about his musical journey, misconception about his look, projects among others.

Who really is Kent Edunjobi, behind the keyboard and outside the limelight?

I am a lover of Christ and a lover of peace. I am a very shy person. I love my space a lot. I don’t go out. I can be very boring but when I am around my people, I come alive.

How did this journey begin?

Well, it started for me from a very tender age. I grew up in the church choir. So it has always been music for me all the way but I never took it or see it as something I would major on until my final year in the university when I got a divine encounter and then decided to go all out for it.

What role did your upbringing or early environment play in shaping your sound?

It did a lot. My father was a lover of philosophical artistes like Ebenezer Obey and the likes. My mum also would go heavy on the African Christian songs, Yoruba to be precise. The likes of Funmi Arafat’s, Baba Akin Adebayo Imole Ayo and the rest. My older siblings on the other hand will always play the hip hop, Rnb songs, so I picked up elements from all those things to form my own sound.

Your music carries such a deep spirituality. Do you consider yourself more of a minister or an artiste, or both?

Both. What we do is artistic in nature. What we now choose to do with it is dependent on individual personal journey in life. I know I have a calling so I have always been conscious and cautious of how I use my music.

In an era where trends dominate, your songs remain rooted in culture and message. How intentional is that?

Trends come and go. I am not saying trends are not good. They’re good but you can’t base your craft majorly on trends or else you will burn out and also lose essence. It’s good to be real and known for something. That’s how greatness is formed.

Your lyrics often mix Yoruba proverbs, scripture, and contemporary phrasing. How do you strike that balance?

I do a lot of research. I think deeply and also try to make sure my music communicates with everyone at the level they can understand it.

Walk us through your songwriting process; do the melodies find you or do you find them?

It depends on my mood. For me it comes in circles. At some certain period, it could be melodies first. That could last for months or even years while the switch could come and then its lyrics first. I just try to pay attention to the wavelength and the frequency of the creative interference.

You’ve worked with iconic talents and rising stars. What do you look for in a collaboration?

Essence. Deepness. Intellectual prowess. Skill. Delivery.

Is there a specific project or song that changed your life or shifted your path?

Yes! My 2023 AMVCA win for the best sound track on Anikulapo movie. It was quite an experience and it’s something I would never forget because it means that the industry is growing and the sound track side of things is now being taken seriously. Also, my popular song ‘Ebenezeri’. Those two projects obviously changed the compass and direction of my path in life. For this, I am grateful to God.

Yoruba music has global potential. How do you see yourself shaping that cultural export?

Just like others, we all have to keep on contributing our quota in making sure the language doesn’t die.

With the success of “Ebenezeri” and others, how do you handle the pressure to “top” your last hit?

There is no pressure. None whatsoever. Until we realise that success doesn’t only mean when your song is doing numbers across streaming platforms, if you do a song and it’s able to connect and bless just one, then that is success. That’s the way it works for me in my own world.

Many see your sound as a bridge between generations. Do you agree?

Oh yes. Remember I said earlier how the different kinds of music I listened to growing up shaped my music world; so yes, I agree.

Have you ever had a moment where you wanted to give up on music? What kept you going?

Oh yes. Lots of time. You know when God says I will give you this or I will do this, that thing might not happen for years. Remember Abraham in the Bible when God promised him a son. That promise didn’t come to pass, in fact Abraham had to question the Gospel at some point. So, there were times I felt same way to but what kept me going is that you know God always keeps his promises and when that time comes, it’s always worth the wait.

How does your faith influence your choices musically, professionally, personally?

I know for a fact that people judge us mostly by our actions and deeds. We are also people of influence, so I make sure my choices don’t influence people the wrong way. People are watching either to criticise or to be inspired by you, so one has to mind his decisions. Not that you are living for people but to be a good role model to the society

What has been your biggest test and your biggest testimony?

My biggest test was pulling THE LIGHT CONCERT EVENT. it required a lot of faith from me considering the state at which I was at that moment in time. My biggest testimonies are winning AMVCA, Ebenezeri and The Light Concert. I’m forever grateful to God. And of course, my family

A song you wish you wrote?

None. I am contented with the songs God has blessed me with.

Most misunderstood thing about Kent Edunjobi?

People judge me a lot by my looks and it makes me wonder. If only they knew who I am truly. Some see me and think I am proud but I am the most shy person you can think of. But it’s fine. Not everyone will have access into your life to know who you truly are, so I don’t let it bother me

What’s next for Kent Edunjobi?

A lot. I have some singles to drop, before then dropping my maiden album. All these I put into God’s hands, for there, it is safe.

Finish this sentence: “Music is…”

Music is life.