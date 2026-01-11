Kennzy Udosen: Man With Impeccable Style

One of Nigeria’s brightest and most hilarious social media content creators, Ekene Mfoniso Nna-Udosen, popularly known as Kenzy Udosen, has kept his increasing fans and followers entertained with the ‘Madam Theresa Omemgbeoji’ character.

His hilarious but sensible skits that have hit topical issues in the society are not the only thing that draws attention to his videos.

The dramatic headgear ‘Madam Theresa Omemgbeoji’ character wears, added to the flashy red lipstick are other side attractions to the skits.

Kenzy Udosen has managed to strike a balance between making educative and funny video, where one has to try hard to control the laughter while taking few advice from the cross-dresser character.

When Kenzy Udosen drops the ‘Madam Theresa’ character and steps out as Kenzy, the style is transformed completely. One can hardly tell that it is the same red-lipstick wearing ‘Theresa’ in a dashing gentleman’s personality.

His sense of style is dashing- the type critics describe as dressing to the nines. Kenzy Udosen does not entertain wrinkle of any sort on his clothes, especially his suits.

He once stated that his mum is a diehard fashionista and he cannot be anything less. He recently celebrated his birthday with a good photo shoot that got thousands of likes on his social media.

In his post, he wrote, “you can literally smell the luxury in this photo’. There is always a fashion tip or two to pick from this social media content creator and that is why the glam dude spotlight is on him.