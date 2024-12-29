Share

Renowned Nigerian music executive and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kennis Music, Kenny Ogungbe has finally broken his silence on the feud between the legendary singer, 2Face and Blackface over African Queen.

Speaking on the Honest Bunch podcast, Ogungbe revealed a shocking revelations about the iconic track, African Queen sang by Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face.

Revisiting the long-standing feud between former Plantashun Boiz members Blackface and 2Baba over ownership and royalties for the 2004 hit song, Ogungbe said Blackface was the first among the trio to release music, but his contributions to African Queen were not officially credited when the song was released under 2Baba‘s name.

Ogungbe said: “I am going to tell you a story that many people are not aware of. I gave Plantashun Boiz a contract to sign because I wanted to sign them, but they did not return,

READ ALSO:

“The first one to release a song was not 2Baba; it was Blackface. But the song did not blow until when we dropped African Queen and registered it with BMI—Broadcast Media Incorporated of USA—but his name was not on it,”

Meanwhile, Blackface has accused 2Baba of unfairly taking credit for the song and profiting from it without proper acknowledgement.

The claims have been a source of public drama and legal battles, with fans divided over the matter.

Ogungbe’s statement has brought new insights into the conflict, further validating Blackface’s long-standing allegations.

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: