Kenneth Okonkwo Describes Most Churches As Devil’s Headquarters

Nigerian actor, Kenneth Okonkwo on Monday gave a vile remark about men of God and the status of churches in recent times.

Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH, Okonkwo who is a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), speak about men of God misleading their followers.

According to him, religion is being used improperly for selfish gains.

When asked in the interview if he saw himself as a man of God, he responded, “ I am not a man of God; I am a child of God”.

Speaking further, Kenneth Okonkwo stated that he felt unprepared to take on the great obligations that come with adopting the role of a man of God.

The movie star revealed that a lot of self-described men of God take advantage of their followers’ faith and confidence in order to gain wealth and other advantages for themselves. In addition, Okonkwo expressed grave reservations over the moral rectitude of contemporary churches. He implied that certain churches have turned into havens for evil and immoral activity when he went so far as to call them “the devil’s headquarters.”