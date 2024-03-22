Kenneth Okonkwo Criticises Tinubu, Says Administration Worse Than Buhari

Famous Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has criticised President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Speaking in a recent interview monitored by New Telegraph on Channels Television, Okonkwo asserted that chaos is imminent in the nation following the leadership style of President Tinubu.

He chastised Tinubu for his choice to allow his children to appear before ministers in the Order of Protocols during his visit to Qatar earlier last month, saying Nigeria is not Lagos.

Okayonkwo also charged Tinubu with nepotism and asserted that the nine months of his administration were worse than those of Muhammadu Tinubu, his predecessor.

READ ALSO:

He said: “Anarchy looms in Nigeria. Nigeria isn’t Lagos where you sit down and decree things, and you expect it to work that way.

“You don’t compare gold with carrots.

“I thought Buhari’s regime was going to be the worst, but the nine months of this present government have surpassed it.

“Do you know what it means when you place your children in order of protocols before the Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? What do you call that? You allowed someone to come into Aso Rock, sitting on the Coat of Arms to call our military men thieves.

“This government in terms of appointment is just concentrating not even in the South West but on the Lagos axis of his Jagabanic proteges.”