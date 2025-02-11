Share

The former spokesperson for the defunct Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has officially announced his resignation from the party.

Announcing his resignation from the party, Okonkwo cited internal leadership crises and the party’s failure to prepare for the 2027 elections.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Okonkwo declared that his resignation would take effect on February 25, 2025, exactly two years after the 2023 presidential election.

Okonkwo, a veteran actor-turned-politician, expressed his deep disappointment with the current state of the Labour Party, stating that it no longer exists as a viable political force.

According to him, the party has failed to hold congresses or conventions as required by its constitution, rendering its leadership structure invalid.

He further alleged that the embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure, and his associates have prioritized personal financial gain over the party’s survival.

READ ALSO:

In his statement, Okonkwo highlighted the ongoing legal battles within the party, accusing Abure and his allies of deliberately obstructing the party’s progress by challenging the appointment of the Senator Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee.

He criticized the inability of the party leadership to reclaim seats lost to defection while engaging in legal disputes to maintain their hold on power.

The former campaign spokesperson also pointed out that the Labour Party’s refusal to implement a leadership change that aligns with Nigeria’s political realities—such as appointing a northern chairman if a southern candidate is to contest in 2027—indicates a lack of genuine commitment to electoral success.

He warned that any southern presidential hopeful still banking on the party under Abure’s leadership is making a grave political miscalculation.

Emphasizing his dedication to good governance, Okonkwo assured Nigerians that he remains committed to working toward a better future for the country.

He stated that after his official resignation on February 25, he would be free to align with other well-meaning Nigerians in shaping the nation’s political landscape ahead of 2027.

His departure marks another high-profile exit from the Labour Party, which has been struggling with internal discord and a series of defections.

With the 2027 elections approaching, Okonkwo’s exit raises further concerns about the party’s ability to remain a formidable opposition force in Nigeria’s political space.

Share

Please follow and like us: