Kenneth Okonkwo Accuses Edo Governor Of Ethnic Bias About Comment On Peter Obi

Nollywood veteran actor and former spokesman for the Labour Party, Kenneth Okonkwo has sparked debate after accusing the Governor of Edo State of making a tribalistic and ethnically biased statement directed at former presidential candidate Peter Obi.

In a social media post now trending across platforms, Okonkwo claimed the governor’s message revealed underlying prejudice. He questioned whether such remarks would be made if Peter Obi hailed from Yoruba or Hausa land.

“I sense tribalistic and ethnic bigotry from this Edo Governor. If Peter Obi were a leader from Hausa Land or Yoruba Land, this governor would not dare make such a statement,” he wrote.

Okonkwo’s comment arrives after a separate controversy in which the FCT Igbo Community Association condemned similar smears by the Edo governor. The group had demanded clarifications and urged political leaders to uphold democratic values rather than ethnic targeting.

Critics argue that such behavior not only fuels existing tensions but also undermines efforts toward unity and national integration. With Okonkwo’s viral post reigniting discussions, many Nigerians are now questioning whether political leaders are perpetuating division instead of fostering inclusivity.