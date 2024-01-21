Kenneth Okolie: Always The Prince Charming

The 2010 winner of Mr Nigeria and actor, Kenneth Okolie, is one of those fashionable men, who look great in every outfit. Though it seems he has been off the social radar for a while, he has been silently and diligently doing his work.

After he won the Mr Nigeria contest in 2010, he was referred to as one of the sexiest men in Nigerian entertainment circle. His good looks and polished way of speaking are one of the qualities that got him into the Nigerian movie industry.

From his modelling days, Okolie knew the assignment of keeping his body physic up to standard. Be it a three-piece suit, t-shirt and jeans or smart casual native, Kenneth Okolie looks the part of a prince charming when it comes to style.

He is one of the celebrities that paparazzi like to spot on red carpet.