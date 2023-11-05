Kendrick Lamar to headline Global Citizen’s inaugural ‘Move Afrika’ Concert in Kigali

Grammy Award, Pulitzer Prize winning artist and co-founder of pgLang, Kendrick Lamar will be headling the music concert, and pgLang will serve as the Curator of ‘Move Afrika’ for the next five years, from 2023 until 2028. Move Afrika is Global Citizen’s latest effort to address the world’s inequities by creating job and entrepreneurship opportunities for the continent’s emerging generations through an annual series of world-class live events.

Showcasing the best of Africa to the world, these events will drive transformative investments within local communities, engage local artists, vendors, agencies and crews, and provide opportunities for on-the-job skill development and training. Producing a world-class experience for fans and artists alike, Move Afrika will set a new gold-standard for entertainment touring events, increasing demand from international and regional artists to tour in the region and building local capacity within host cities across the continent. In partnership with the Rwanda Development Board, Kigali, Rwanda will host Move Afrika every year for the next five years. Each year, additional countries will be added to the tour schedule, which aims to expand to five countries by 2025.

The event will feature a citizen-led advocacy campaign calling for urgent action and bold commitments from world leaders on major issues across the continent. Key issues include: the need for increased funding for health, with a specific emphasis on women and girls; addressing the climate crisis and its impact on food security; tackling the lack of access to economic opportunities for future generations; and encouraging civic participation. According to Co-Founder and CEO, Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, “Africa is driving culture and creativity globally, but the Continent has been left out of the global music touring circuit for too long. By moving from one-off events to the sustained commitment of an annual tour, Move Afrika will drive transformative investments across Africa through the pioneering of a world-class touring circuit.