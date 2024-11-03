Kemi’s Emergence As Tory Leader, Africa’s Pride – Afenifere

Share

…expresses hope her emergence will enhance Nigeria-UK relationship

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organization, Afenifere, has described the emergence of Mrs Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke Badenoch, as the Leader of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom, as ‘a pride to the black race’.

In a release signed on behalf of Afenifere National Leader, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, OFR, by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, the organization stated that the election of the Nigerian Briton is a landmark achievement for the black race “as well as a proof that steadfastness and commitment have rewards.

“Without doubt, the emergence of Mrs. Kemi Olufounto Badenoch (nee Adegoke) as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Saturday, November 2, 2024, is a thing of pride not only for Nigeria but also for Africa and the black race as a whole”, the statement declared.

It would be recalled that the 44-year-old politician was elected as the new head of a major political party in the UK, popularly known as Tories, on Saturday morning after securing 53,806 votes against that of her closest rival, Mr Robert Jenrick’s 41,388. By this election, Kemi is the first African to occupy the highest major political office in the Western hemisphere.

Kemi is the eldest of the three children of Dr. Olufemi Adegoke who hailed from Ondo, Ondo State of Nigeria. According to Kemi, their father taught his children to ‘always take responsibility and never to be daunted. Her mother is Mrs. Feyikemi Adegoke, a Professor of Physiology in the United States of America. The father, Femi Adegoke, who died in July 2022, was a medical doctor who ran a clinic in Lagos, Nigeria.

While congratulating the new Tory chair, the Afenifere leader praised her for the way she had conducted herself in the course of her political career “and especially in the campaigns leading to the Saturday voting”.

The organisation then counselled the mother of three to always demonstrate the Omoluabi ethos for which her (Yoruba) genealogy in Nigeria is known. Ethos of integrity, forthrightness, sincerity, justice and fair play are summed up as ‘Omoluabi ethos’.

Incidentally, the new party leader indicated her readiness to toe this path when she talked about her party’s mistakes and the need to be ‘honest’ in the course of building a new structure for the party and for their country.

Drawing a parallel between the ‘Renewed Hope’ of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Mrs Kemi Badenoch’s campaign slogan known as ‘Renewal 2030’, the release expressed the hope that the strengthening of Kemi’s standing in the British political echelon “will enhance Nigeria-Britain relationships in all spheres of human endeavours”.

Alluding to the description of Kemi’s emergence as Leader of Opposition by UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer as “a proud moment for their country”, Afenifere envisaged a Kemi Badenoch’s era as one that would be a pride not only to Britain but also to her native Nigeria, Africa and the black race in general.

The release urged Nigerian youths to emulate this middle-aged woman who started her political career at age 25 by being forthright, committed, taking responsibility and working towards defined goals designed to benefit humanity.

