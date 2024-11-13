Kemi Olunloyo’s Son Shares Battle With Depression At 24

Share

The son of controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, Olukayode Joshua Taiwo, has opened up about his struggles with depression as he turns 24.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Kemi Olunloyo celebrated her son’s birthday with heartfelt messages and memorable photos.

Following his birthday celebration, Olukayode took to his social media page to share his own experiences, revealing a more challenging side to his life.

In a lengthy note on Instagram, Kemi Olunloyo’s son detailed the hardships he had faced since moving to the United States (US) a year ago.

He opened up on feeling isolated and mistreated by his extended family, highlighting the stark contrast between their expectations and his reality.

Olukayode also expressed gratitude for his mother’s unwavering support throughout these trials.

His revelations have sparked discussions about the complexities of family relationships and the challenges of particularly moving to a foreign country.

He wrote; “Happy Birthday to me and to being in America for 1 year already. I’m getting closer to my mid 20s and it’s haunting me cause I feel alone in this world and I feel like time is running out.

“Coming back to a country I haven’t lived in for 11 years all by myself to restart my life from all the abuse and depression I went through in Nigeria from my extended family and only having my mom while I was there.

“Being here alone with no support system has been hard. No parents, friends or family to support but I’ve made the most of it myself.

“I’ve been homeless countless times, losing countless jobs, having accidents and ppl stealing from me at my lowest.

“Since being here from being kicked out because it’s clear I wasn’t wanted there to staying with abusive ppl that treated me like a sub human all in the name of that favor.

“Had a car accident and lost my first car to a reckless driver, had to go to court for the first time cause I didn’t have insurance and I was a new driver, slept outside, slept in my car all while working 3 jobs and trying to pursue a career in modelling.

“Everything I went through made me stray a bit from God but I’m writing this as something to look back on when everything eventually gets better and also because people don’t see the struggle off social media they just see the good moments. Hopefully I can write a book on everything I experienced so far in America.

“Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes and cheers to 23. Lemme stop yapping now just wanted to get that off my chest”

