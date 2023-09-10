Kemi Olunloyo Warns Davido Over Crew Member Using P.J For Drug Trafficking

Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made a shocking revelation about Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido’s crew members pushing drugs with his private jet.

The controversial journalist took to her micro-blogging platform, X to tweet, saying the alleged crew members of Davido are compromised.

According to her, she received intel on how a 30BG crew member moved drugs on the singer’s father’s private jet from Nigeria to London.

Kemi Olunloyo further warned Davido about the implications of the act on the victims of drug abuse and also his reputation.

She encouraged O.B.O. to fish out the culprit while the issue is still manageable before it’s taken up by a higher authority.

She tweeted, “Urgent: Someone on Davido’s private jet is a drug trafficker. Many pilots are refusing to fly the Adeleke jet. Davido must weed them out. Drug abuse keeps ruining lives.

“David must help curb this war on drugs before he gets into serious trouble with global drug enforcement agencies,”

Watch the video below with the link:

https://x.com/kemiolunloyo/status/1700153746569797803?s=46